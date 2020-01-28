Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

Noor Jehan was paternal cousin of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has passed away in Peshawar.

Noor Jehan was fighting cancer for some time.

“Yes, she breathed her last today in Peshawar,” Mansoor Ahmad—the younger brother of Noor Jehan, confirmed to the media, saying that she fought with cancer for some cancer.

A social media user also confirmed her death who shared the picture of Noor Jehan with her cousin Shah Rukh Khan--the Bollywood star.

Noor Jehan is paternal cousin of known Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who belonged to Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Noor Jehan was political activist and also contested election on the seat of a district and town councilor. She also filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the July 2018 general elections before withdrawing at the last moment. Noor Jehan called on her cousin Shah Rukh Khan at least for two times and maintained her family relations across the border. Shah Khan also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents twice during his childhood.