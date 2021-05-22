UrduPoint.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Celebrates 21st Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:25 PM

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates 21st birthday

Gauri Khan has wished her birthday on Instagram by sharing her picture with a caption: “Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always,”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 22nd, 2021) Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has turned 21 years old today.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan, the mother of Suhana Khan, wished her birthday today by sharing her picture.

She wrote: “ “Happy birthday....

you are loved today, tomorrow and always”

Responding to her mother, Suhana wrote: “I love you,”.

Suhana had earlier expressed concerns over COVID-19 situation in India, and shared on Instagram a guidebook on ‘Covid-19 resources’ and then posted a screenshot of a graph that showed how the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in April 2021.

She had urged the people for safety measures.

