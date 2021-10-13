Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' remembered

Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his 73rd birthday anniversary on Wednesday (today) to pay glowing tributes for his lifetime contribution for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his 73rd birthday anniversary on Wednesday (today) to pay glowing tributes for his lifetime contribution for entertainment industry.

He was popularly regarded as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali", meaning "The King of Qawwali".

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.

Some of the maestro's works of Khan were Wohi Khuda Hai, Haq Ali Maula, Kisay Da Yaar Naa Vichray, Tumhein Dillagi Bhooljani Parraygi, Ali Maula Ali Dum Dum, Mere Rashk e Qamar, Dulhay Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai.

He was trained by his father Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and he used to perform with his father in different programs.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family's 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences, electronic channels reported.

At the age of 16, the Pakistani maestro first performed publicly and his name was also included in the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist�a total of 125 albums.

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali was the first musician to blend eastern and western musical styles together.

He received recognition for his exceptional work as well in the form of accolades. Apart from being a grammy nominee, he received UNESCO Music prize and the 'Legends' award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan in 1987 for his contribution to the promotion of music in the country.

His Hamd "Wohi Khuda Hai" and national song "Mera Paigham Pakistan" are still popular among the music lovers.

The king of qawwal lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.