UrduPoint.com

Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' Remembered

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' remembered

Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his 73rd birthday anniversary on Wednesday (today) to pay glowing tributes for his lifetime contribution for entertainment industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was remembered on his 73rd birthday anniversary on Wednesday (today) to pay glowing tributes for his lifetime contribution for entertainment industry.

He was popularly regarded as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali", meaning "The King of Qawwali".

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born in Faisalabad on October, 13, 1948, and was considered one of the trend-setters and pioneers of fusion music in Pakistan.

Some of the maestro's works of Khan were Wohi Khuda Hai, Haq Ali Maula, Kisay Da Yaar Naa Vichray, Tumhein Dillagi Bhooljani Parraygi, Ali Maula Ali Dum Dum, Mere Rashk e Qamar, Dulhay Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai.

He was trained by his father Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and he used to perform with his father in different programs.

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Khan carried forward his family's 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences, electronic channels reported.

At the age of 16, the Pakistani maestro first performed publicly and his name was also included in the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist�a total of 125 albums.

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali was the first musician to blend eastern and western musical styles together.

He received recognition for his exceptional work as well in the form of accolades. Apart from being a grammy nominee, he received UNESCO Music prize and the 'Legends' award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded the prestigious Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan in 1987 for his contribution to the promotion of music in the country.

His Hamd "Wohi Khuda Hai" and national song "Mera Paigham Pakistan" are still popular among the music lovers.

The king of qawwal lost his battle with lung cancer in 1997.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Music Patiala United Kingdom Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan October Cancer Family From Government Industry Asia Love

Recent Stories

Booni-Mastuj -Shandur Road to enhance tourism, cre ..

Booni-Mastuj -Shandur Road to enhance tourism, create employment opportunities

1 minute ago
 Ownership of Kuril Islands Key to Japan-Russia Tal ..

Ownership of Kuril Islands Key to Japan-Russia Talks on Peace Treaty - Tokyo

1 minute ago
 11 brick kilns sealed, cases against owners

11 brick kilns sealed, cases against owners

1 minute ago
 NCA announces two-week workshop

NCA announces two-week workshop

2 minutes ago
 Cars' sale, production up by 80.55%, 87.67% respec ..

Cars' sale, production up by 80.55%, 87.67% respectively in 1st quarter of FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.