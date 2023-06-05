UrduPoint.com

Shahid Kapoor Says He Lived With ‘two Spoons, A Plate’ Before Getting Married

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:46 PM

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting married

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile acting skills, shared an interesting anecdote about his early days of marriage in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. Back in 2015, when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput, he had just moved into a new house and had a minimalist kitchen setup with only two spoons and a plate.

Kapoor humorously revealed that his wife, Mira, was taken aback by the scarcity of supplies in their kitchen. He recalled her complaining, "You have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live?" To this, he cheekily responded, "I live alone, how do you want me to live?"

Mira, concerned about the lack of cutlery, pointed out the need for a proper set of utensils.

She expressed her concerns about guests visiting and how they would be served. Kapoor's lighthearted response was, "I don't know, we order out."

The actor, who recently celebrated his 20th anniversary in the Bollywood industry, mentioned that Mira took charge of redecorating their house according to her preferences. Together, they have transformed their home into a warm and welcoming space for their growing family.

Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput took many by surprise, as she is not from the entertainment industry. Despite this, the couple has garnered immense attention and support from their fans and has become one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They are proud parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

