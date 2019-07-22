UrduPoint.com
Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' Continues Record-breaking Spree, Marches Past Rs 270 Crore Mark

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' continues record-breaking spree, marches past Rs 270 crore mark

Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office.

The romantic drama, featuring Shahid and Kiara Advani hit the screens almost a month back and is in the fifth week of its release. However, the film continues to rake in moolahs, much to everyone's surprise.On Sunday, the movie collected another Rs 2.30 crore taking its total collections to Rs 271.24 crore.Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh is unstoppable, despite multiple films in the marketplace and reduction of screens/shows.

..

Inches closer to ? 275 cr... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr. Total: ? 271.24 cr. India biz."Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

it focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh.

However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor.

