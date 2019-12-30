UrduPoint.com
Shahroz Breaks Silence Over “shocking Rumors Of Divorce And Extra-marital Relation”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Shahroz breaks silence over “shocking rumors of divorce and extra-marital relation”

The actor took to Instagram and rejected all rumor through a video message.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Shahroz Sabzwari—known Pakistani actor—has finally broken his silence on the rumors being spread about divorce with Saira Shahroz. He rejected the reports and also denied the allegations of extra marital affairs with another actress.

Taking to Instagram, Shahroz clarified that a fake news is circulating on social media about his divorce with Saira Yousaf with erroneous reasons such as an extra marital affair with Sadaf Kanwal. People damaged him and Sadaf and did not bother to even ask them, he said.

“Did you ask me or Saira, or even our families or friends about it?” he asked, adding that they also dragged that person [Sadaf] in it which has nothing to with it. "My family’s respect is being dragged on the streets without our consent".

Earlier, the rumors went viral on social media that Saira and Shahroz have parted the ways and defamed the actor’s character for extra marital relation with an actress.

