Shahroz Khan Judges The Singing Contest –Students Of Islamabad Participate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Shahroz Khan Judges the Singing Contest –Students of Islamabad Participate

Shahroz Khan, Muddassir Wadood Khan and Gul Muhammad Judged the singing competition, which took place between different university/colleges of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022) Shahroz Khan, Muddassir Wadood Khan and Gul Muhammad Judged the singing competition, which took place between different university/colleges of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The topic of the singing battle was Geet & Arfana Kalam. Not only the vocals but the costumes,act and presentation were also given marks. A lot of talent was discovered through this contest. Producers Of Pakistan Television (ptv) Anik-Ur Rahman and Shamrez were also present with the legend Mr.

Najam Sheraz as chief guests.

The famed artist Mr. Najam Sheraz performed his famous hamd ‘Na Tera Khuda Koi Aur Hai’. The students praised his performance and recited the verses with him.

Whilst Shahroz Khan and Muddassir Wadood Khan who were the Judges of the event, entertained the audience with their singing performances too. Each of them sang their hit songs like Shahroz Khan’s ‘Akh da Nasha’ and Muddassir Wadood’s ‘Mahiya’.

