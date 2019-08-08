UrduPoint.com
Shamita Shetty Enjoys Working With Bro-in-law Raj Kundra

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Actress Shamita Shetty says working with her brother-in-law Raj Kundra on a music video was super fun, adding that he is "full of surprises".Shamita will be seen in a Punjabi music video, which has been directed by Kundra."It is a fun, peppy Punjabi song and it gave me a chance to do what I love the most -- dance.

We shot the song in a day in the sweltering heat of Mumbai, but none of that really mattered cause I had a blast working with the team," Shamita said.

"I had so much fun working jiju for the very first time.

He is one of the most passionate people I know and he's so full of surprises," she added.Conceptualised around a man torn between his love interest and mother, the track is titled "Teri maa". Shot against a village dhaba backdrop and a night club set-up, the music video will show Shamita as a Punjabi kudi, who comically insists to her lover that she loves him more than his mother.

The song also features Manav Chhabra.

