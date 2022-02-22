UrduPoint.com

Shan Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan To Try His Luck As Writer For Web Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:22 PM

The latest reports suggest that Aryan Khan is not interested in acting and is all set to write for a web series or a film.   

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2022) Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all to make his Bollywood debut as he is going to write a web series or a film.

The latest reports suggest that the 22 years old boy was planning to write web series.

Shah Rukh Khan on different occasions had said that his son was not interested in acting. Aryan has a Bachelor degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California.

He graduated in 2020.

He is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web-series and is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The reports suggest that OTT series of Aryan may go on floors this year. On other hand, Suhana Khan, the daughter of the Bollywood king, is also working on Bollywood project. The Indian media report that she may appear for her debut with a web series on Netflix.

