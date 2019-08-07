The third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition (SISIVC) was officially open for global applications on Tuesday

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition (SISIVC) was officially open for global applications on Tuesday.

According to the organizing committee, applicants are required to complete the online application by Jan. 20, 2020, and the video submission for pre-selection by Feb. 28, 2020. The competition will take place from Aug. 4 to 25, 2020.

"As an international event, the SISIVC is committed to spreading original Chinese works to the world," according to Zhou Ping, the executive president of the organizing committee.

Founded in 2015 and first held in 2016, the biennial event is Shanghai's first world-class violin competition. It is named after renowned violinist Isaac Stern partly to carry forward his decades-long friendship with China bonded by music.

With a first prize of 100,000 U.S. Dollars, it offers one of the highest prizes among international music competitions.