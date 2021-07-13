Shaniera Akram gives lesson to Minal Khan on road safety

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Shaniera Akram advised actress Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram about traffic rules and road safety.

She urged both Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin to be responsible while driving as they had millions of followers on social media.

Her advice came after Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram story and shared the picture of Minal Khan sitting on the front seat of a car without wearing seat-belt. She was also sitting much comfortable. Ikram had shared the picture as they went out to enjoy weather. Meanwhile, Minal was singing. It seemed as if Ikram was recording Khan and was driving the car right at the same time.

The instagram story went viral on social media.

In response to the Instagram story, Shaniera Akram said: “

Come on guys, you're famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible?" Akram commented while sharing the story. "Put your seatbelt on and eyes on the road! I'm sorry to say but that wont be as cute if she's singing it in the hospital,”.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had millions of fans on social media and it is a fact that many fans follow the path of their celebrities.