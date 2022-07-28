Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

(@Abdulla99267510)

The wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram has rejected the stance of actress Noor Bukhari that actors of Hamayun’s age should play mature roles instead of ‘falling in love’ late in life.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2022) Shaniera Akram, the wife of cricket legend Wasim, has defended falling in love “late” in life.

Shaniera’s response comes after Lollywood actor Noor Bukhari criticized drama artist Humayun Saeed over performing role of falling in love in film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. Noor had asked Hamayun to play mature role at this age instead of falling in love.

Shaniera, however, rejected her stance.

She said, “ From my experience, I think many incredible love stories happen a lot in the second half of life,”. She took to Instagram story to differ with Noor and shared a news story article on comment of Bukhari.

In view of Bukhari, falling in love has nothing to do with the age. Shaniera argued that she did not know about Noor but made it clear that the timing of finding love dependent upon “how the script is written,”.

She wrote, “So many people haven't found their love or are still looking for it. There are many unmarried, divorced or widowed people in the world. Theirs is the true story of finding love,”.

Wasim Akram and Shaniera tied the knot in 2013 and are considered beautiful couple and they have a daughter.