Sharmila Faruqi Reacts On Iqra Aziz’s Photo About Parental Duties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:58 PM

Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo about parental duties

Iqra Aziz has shared a picture of her husband taking care of their son but Sharmila calls it normal, saying that fathers do all this for their kids.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqi on Saturday gave lesson to Iqra Aziz and her husband Yasir Hussain over parenting.

Sharmila Faruqi aimed at Iqra Aziz after she posted a picture of her husband changing their newborn son Kabir Hussain's clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra Aziz had posted an adorable photo of the father-son duo bonding. Many people liked it but Sharmila Faruqi said that it was normal for fathers to take care of their children.

“I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said.

“All good, involved fathers do this for their kids,”.

She further said, "My husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.”

Sharmila also took to her Instagram and shared a number of Stories, talking about normalizing fathers taking care of their children. She wrote, "Why is a man special if he changes his son's clothes or diapers? Parental responsibilities need to be shared," she wrote.

