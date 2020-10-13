UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaukat Ali Will Undergo Free Liver Transplant

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 01:58 PM

Shaukat Ali will undergo free liver transplant

Sindh government has come forward for free treatment of  known Punjabi folk who served the country’s music industry all his life but was unable to afford the cost of his liver transplantation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Shaukat Ali, popular folk singer who is ill for a long time, will undergo a free liver transplant after the Sindh government came forward to his help.

The government announced his free treatment for liver transplant after it came to know that the famous Punjabi folk singer was not in position to bear the expenses of his treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s representative Murtaza Wahab while responding to a Twitterati lauded the efforts by his government. He said Sindh government considered it as its duty to continue serving all Pakistanis.

Shaukat Ali is loved for his hit Punjabi songs. He also sang for Pakistan during 1965 and 1971 wars.

“Saathioo Mujahido Jaag Utha hay Sara Watan,” is the famous song which was sung by Shaukat Ali. Mera Puttar Pakistan Da and Apna Quaid Aik Hai are his other popular songs.

In Pakistan’s music industry, he is also considered as Ghazal Maestro, with a singing career spanning around five decades as well as a Pride of performance award.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Music Twitter All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Ukraine

9 seconds ago

Hotel Owners Rally in Paris in Bid to Get State Ai ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Defense Minister Says Two More Avangard Mi ..

45 seconds ago

Ahmed Bashir adds potency to Central Punjab’s bo ..

13 minutes ago

US registers over 46,000 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

Mubadala acquires €200 million shares in German ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.