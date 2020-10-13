Shaukat Ali will undergo free liver transplant

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Shaukat Ali, popular folk singer who is ill for a long time, will undergo a free liver transplant after the Sindh government came forward to his help.

The government announced his free treatment for liver transplant after it came to know that the famous Punjabi folk singer was not in position to bear the expenses of his treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s representative Murtaza Wahab while responding to a Twitterati lauded the efforts by his government. He said Sindh government considered it as its duty to continue serving all Pakistanis.

Shaukat Ali is loved for his hit Punjabi songs. He also sang for Pakistan during 1965 and 1971 wars.

“Saathioo Mujahido Jaag Utha hay Sara Watan,” is the famous song which was sung by Shaukat Ali. Mera Puttar Pakistan Da and Apna Quaid Aik Hai are his other popular songs.

In Pakistan’s music industry, he is also considered as Ghazal Maestro, with a singing career spanning around five decades as well as a Pride of performance award.