UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders FIA, PTA To Remove Defamatory Content Against Mehwish Hayat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:53 PM

SHC orders FIA, PTA to remove defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat

The court has sought replies from the parties within two weeks on the plea moved by actress Mehwish Hayat against UK-based YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to remove defamatory content on social media against tv actress Mehwish Hayat.

The court also issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The court also sought replies from the both sides and put off further hearing for two weeks.

Advocate Khawaja Naveed represented actress Mehwish Hayat before the court and submitted that a person named Adil Raja levelled baseless allegations against his client in his Vlog. The actress also turned up before the court along with her counsel and informed the court that Raja withdrew his allegations he levelled against Kubra Khan.

“Raja mentioned my name as M.H in his defamatory video,” said the actress, calling all those who defame others as “mentally sick”. She asked the court to penalize such elements. She told the court that FIA was approached but no action was taken against him.

She came up with the petition after Kubra Khan approached the court with the similar plea seeking action against Raja Adil.

The development took place after YouTube and retired army officer Adil Farooq Raja who was currently in the UK levelled serious allegations against some actresses by mentioning their initials like K.K, S.A, M.H and H.K.

Following his Vlog, the social media users targeted the actresses on the social media and forced them to response to the allegations.

Talking to the reporters after case proceedings, Mehwish Hayat said, “I lose my patience,”.

She said, “I and my family are going through mental agony because of the rumours,”.

She stated that the there are mentally sick people on the social media and they just had the hobby to defame the artists.

“I’m hopeful that I will get justice,” she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Army Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media United Kingdom Mehwish Hayat Federal Investigation Agency YouTube Family TV All From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regul ..

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regulations

25 minutes ago
 California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

49 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defam ..

Sharjah Police warns against online insults, defamation on social media

55 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.