SHC orders FIA, PTA to remove defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat

The court has sought replies from the parties within two weeks on the plea moved by actress Mehwish Hayat against UK-based YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to remove defamatory content on social media against tv actress Mehwish Hayat.

The court also issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The court also sought replies from the both sides and put off further hearing for two weeks.

Advocate Khawaja Naveed represented actress Mehwish Hayat before the court and submitted that a person named Adil Raja levelled baseless allegations against his client in his Vlog. The actress also turned up before the court along with her counsel and informed the court that Raja withdrew his allegations he levelled against Kubra Khan.

“Raja mentioned my name as M.H in his defamatory video,” said the actress, calling all those who defame others as “mentally sick”. She asked the court to penalize such elements. She told the court that FIA was approached but no action was taken against him.

She came up with the petition after Kubra Khan approached the court with the similar plea seeking action against Raja Adil.

The development took place after YouTube and retired army officer Adil Farooq Raja who was currently in the UK levelled serious allegations against some actresses by mentioning their initials like K.K, S.A, M.H and H.K.

Following his Vlog, the social media users targeted the actresses on the social media and forced them to response to the allegations.

Talking to the reporters after case proceedings, Mehwish Hayat said, “I lose my patience,”.

She said, “I and my family are going through mental agony because of the rumours,”.

She stated that the there are mentally sick people on the social media and they just had the hobby to defame the artists.

“I’m hopeful that I will get justice,” she added.