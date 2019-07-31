Sheheryar Munawar extends support for Superstar Mahira Khan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Actor Sheheryar Munawar has extended support for the industry’s diva Mahira Khan in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sheheryar shared a picture of Parey Hut Love’s poster, upcoming Pakistani movie in which Mahira will be making a special appearance on Instagram and extended love and best wishes for the actress.

“Mairey Piyari Muni , Nat khat Neeli aur sub se bar kar ab superstar Zeena, I still remember the first time I met you in person. I had to make my way through layers of stardust and a rockstar aura that you exude so effortlessly,” he wrote.

“A few years down I was lucky enough to finally get to see the deer in headlight look in your eyes that made me realise that there is this vulnerable little gentle soul behind the phenomenon that is Mahira Khan,” he added.

Sheheryar continued, “I’m going to stop rambling and just say you are Pakistan’s sweetheart. And beyond that you’re my Muni!”

“P.S : The word super star doesn’t begin to define you. You’re my super nova. Shine on you crazy diamond!” he added.

Mahira reciprocated the love as she responded by saying, “You want me to cry or something? My munnay, partner in crime.. love love love 😍”