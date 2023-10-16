Open Menu

Shehzad Rai Releases Song For Injured Palestinian Children

Chand Sahkeel Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Shehzad Rai releases song for injured Palestinian children

Well-known singer and social worker Shehzad Rai released a song on Monday to express solidarity with the innocent Palestinian children who are victims of Israeli atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Well-known singer and social worker Shehzad Rai released a song on Monday to express solidarity with the innocent Palestinian children who are victims of Israeli atrocities.

Shahzad Rai has posted a video of his song on social media website X (formerly Twitter) showing how the brutal Israeli army is killing innocent Palestinian children through bombings.

According to latest update from medical Aid for Palestine, at present it is worth mentioning here that according to various media reports, so far including 724 innocent children and 2,700 Palestinians have been killed, while 9,800 civilians and 2,450 children have been injured in Israeli air attacks.

