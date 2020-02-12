Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before IHC

(@fidahassanain)

The singer asks everyone including fans and friends to join him on his move against corporal punishment, says this is nothing but damaging mental and physical health of children.

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Known singer Shehzad Roya has asked his fans to join him tomorrow for his case challenging corporal punishment to students in schools.

Taking to Twitter, Shehzad Roya asks his fans to join his legal move and support him for an effort to criminalize corporal punishment. He wrote: “Islamabd High Court is hearing my petition on behalf of

@ZindagiTrust to criminalise corporal punishment tomorrow, February 13th @ 9am.Please join me to cover this hearing #EndCorporalPunishment #RepealSection89,”.

Shehzad Roy—the famous singer—has moved petition seeking criminalizing corporal punishment to the students at schools and educational institution on behalf of Zindagi Trust. He said corporal punishment is nothing but inhuman and is damaging for mental and physical health. He asked the court to criminalize corporal punishments, so that the children could grow mentally and physically.