Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer and social activist says he told the girls that they are his role models and that they give him a reason to believe in Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Popular singer and social activist Shehzad Roy shared an inspiring personal experience with a female attendant at a local petrol station.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Shehzad Roy said that the female attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at a local fuel station, where male attendants are typically employed.

Roy mentioned in his post that the video was recorded with the attendant's consent.

Shehzad Roy wrote, “I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!,”.