Shehzad Roy releases his new song

The singer shared his video singing his new song “Bhool Ja” , played guitar and won hearts of millions of his fans.

“Baikar hota hai, jo pyaar hota hai- laikin yeh such hai ye, ek baar hota ha. I have changed the ending and I am sure you will all feel nostalgic #bhoolja,” the singer wrote.

Sharing a video of one minute and 40 seconds, Shehzad Roy wrote new lyrics for the song in the video caption.