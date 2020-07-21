UrduPoint.com
Shehzad Roy Releases His New Song

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:51 PM

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

The singer shared his video singing his new song “Bhool Ja” , played guitar and won hearts of millions of his fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Renowned singer Shehzad Roy won hearts of millions of his fans through his new song ‘Bhool Ja’.

The singer made this song in a new style as he shared a video of him singing song “Bhool Ja” and was playing the guitar.

“Baikar hota hai, jo pyaar hota hai- laikin yeh such hai ye, ek baar hota ha. I have changed the ending and I am sure you will all feel nostalgic #bhoolja,” the singer wrote.

Sharing a video of one minute and 40 seconds, Shehzad Roy wrote new lyrics for the song in the video caption.

More Stories From Showbiz

