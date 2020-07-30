UrduPoint.com
Shehzad Roy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:14 PM

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

The singer has also uploaded a video on YouTube to guide public that how they could save others if they themselves fall prey of  Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Popular singer Shehzad Roy tested positive for Coronavirus here Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Tera Mukhra singer said: “Few days ago my family and myself contracted the Coronavirus,”.

“With Allah’s blessings, we are fine,” he said.

The singer also added a link to YouTube video where he showed his fans and followers that how a “Coronavirus family” entered his body and how he managed not to spread it to others.

“I request everyone to spend their Eid with simplicity,” the singer urged the people.

“The public should wear masks and follow SOPs,” he added.

