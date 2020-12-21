UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Is My Brother, Says Hareem Shah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:37 PM

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

The TikTok star says she is fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan but he could not fulfill his promise of providing homes to the poor, claiming that she has launched “housing project” for the jobless people in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Renowned TikToker Hareem Shah said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed was her brother, a local tv reported on Monday.

Hareem Shah advised Sheikh Rasheed that he should get married now.

“I ask him that he should marry now. Because if he does not marry otherwise, don’t know, more videos should not come out,” said Hareem Shah while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Hareem Shah said releasing video was a personal matter.

She had also complained about prime minister Imran Khan, saying that she is one of his fans but he did not fulfill his promises including the promise of providing homes to poor homes.

“I have brought a project of property in Karachi. This project will start from Karachi.

“This project is for jobless people in Karachi,” said Hareem shah.

She also ruled out the possibility of “getting married” in near future, saying that prince of her dreams has still come ,”.

“I’ll get married soon as I come to know about such boy,” said Hareem Shah.

Hareem Shah and her friend Sandal Khattak got popular last year through Tiktok videos that went viral on social media.

