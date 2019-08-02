Shilpa Shetty all set to make comeback with Nikamma

Indian glamorous actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood after 13 years.According to details, the actress will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma'

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Indian glamorous actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood after 13 years.According to details, the actress will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma'.Taking to social media, Shilpa wrote, "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end..

I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma, directed by @sabbir24x7 featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always."The film also features veteran actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube singer Shirley Setia.