Shilpa Shetty Asks People To Stop Attributing False Accusations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:42 PM

The actress has issued a statement after arrest of her husband, saying that she and her family has been facing lot of rumours and accusations online trolling since the day the case was registered.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 2nd, 2021) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday issued her first statement after husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' on pornography charges.

The Baazigar actor said “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”

Shilpa Shetty further said: “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf,”.

She said: “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”.

All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,”.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.”

“We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” the actress concluded.

