Shilpa Shety Makes Her Industry Comeback With A Blast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:06 PM

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a blast

The actor who took a hiatus from acting after getting married to Raj Kundra is ready to hit the screens with her upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was making her industry come back with a blast.

The actor, who took a hiatus from acting after her wedding to Raj Kundra is all set to hit the screens with her upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2.

While Shilpa's next is already making rounds on the internet, the diva has added to the frenzy as she drops the song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

On Monday, the actor turned to her Instagram this Monday and shared a short clip from the reprised version of the 1994 song.

“Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle,” she captioned alongside the video.

“Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart,” she quipped.

The original song, which features Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Shilpa also marked the new version as a tribute to Indian Choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in 2020.

“#ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact,” she concluded.

More Stories From Showbiz

