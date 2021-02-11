"Shock Wave 2" Still Tops China Box Office

UrduPoint.com
Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, raking in about 9.26 million yuan (1.43 million U.S. dollars)

The film had generated more than 1.

3 billion yuan in 49 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film "A Little Red Flower," which grossed about 7.56 million yuan on Wednesday. The film had earned more than 1.4 billion yuan within 42 days after its release.

It was followed by comedy film "Big Red Envelope" which earned about 6.2 million yuan on the same day.

