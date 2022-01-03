Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasing Omicron cases

(@FahadShabbir)

The shootings have been postponed as the film makers are not ready to take any risk for increasing cases of Omicron.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) The shooting of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie “Pathan” has been postponed due to increasing cases of Omicron in Spain.

The latest reports said that a crucial portion of the movie and two songs were supposed to be filmed in Spain but it was postponed again. It was deferred for the second time as previously Shah Rukh Khan was busy in personal matter like the case of his son Aryan Khan.

The case Aryan Khan badly affected the actor and his showbiz activities.

The case made headlines in Indian media as the King Khan’s family struggled to get their son out. Finally, Aryan Khan secured bail from the High Court of Bombay.

The shooting of the film was postponed now again in Space as 62, 94,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and death toll at 89,405.

The 80 per cent people were vaccinated and several people received booster shots but the film makers were still not ready for security reasons.