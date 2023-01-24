UrduPoint.com

Short Documentary By Filmmakers From Russia's Yakutia Nominated For Oscar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The short film "Haulout" by Russian directors Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science said on Tuesday.

The documentary focuses on the effects of climate change in the Russian Arctic.

The list of nominees includes four other short documentaries - "The Elephant Whisperers," "How Do You Measure A Year?," "The Martha Mitchell Effect," and "Stranger at the Gate."

Separately in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, the academy nominated "Navalny" by Canadian director Daniel Roher.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12.

