UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Showbiz Stars Raise Voice For Kashmiri People Suffering From Indian Occupation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Showbiz stars raise voice for Kashmiri people suffering from Indian occupation

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have expressed concerns for the Kashmiri people, praying and wishing support for them for their freedom.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Expressing concerns over the ongoing lockdown situation of Occupied Kashmir, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have spoken up for the rights of Kashmiri people.

Taking to Twitter Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have expressed serious concerns over lockdown of Kashmir, wishing prayers and support for eight million Kashmiris suffering from Indian occupation and continuous curfew.

Mahira Khan –the other known star of Lollywood—also came out for the support of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

She wrote: “Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen,”.

On August 5, 2019, Indian government under Prime Minister Modi stripped away special status of the Occupied valley, banned communication and imposed curfew there to stop Kashmiri people from getting together and raising their voice against Modi and his government, and for thier right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Twitter Mehwish Hayat Mahira Khan May August 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Dire ..

10 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

19 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production by 7% in 201 ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in ..

13 minutes ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on Land Record Manageme ..

16 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah for developing MNCs

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.