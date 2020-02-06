Showbiz stars raise voice for Kashmiri people suffering from Indian occupation

(@fidahassanain)

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have expressed concerns for the Kashmiri people, praying and wishing support for them for their freedom.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Expressing concerns over the ongoing lockdown situation of Occupied Kashmir, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have spoken up for the rights of Kashmiri people.

Taking to Twitter Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan both have expressed serious concerns over lockdown of Kashmir, wishing prayers and support for eight million Kashmiris suffering from Indian occupation and continuous curfew.

Mahira Khan –the other known star of Lollywood—also came out for the support of Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

She wrote: “Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen,”.

On August 5, 2019, Indian government under Prime Minister Modi stripped away special status of the Occupied valley, banned communication and imposed curfew there to stop Kashmiri people from getting together and raising their voice against Modi and his government, and for thier right to self-determination.