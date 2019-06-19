Shraddha Kapoor is back with dance-drama Street Dancer after four years of ABCD 2

(@Aneesah05582539)

Shraddha Kapoor, who garnered praises with her graceful dancing skills in ABCD 2, took to social media as the film clocks 4 years on Wednesday

Shraddha captioned the post sharing, "4 years already! Time has flown! Such special memories with the gang�?�and it's too amazing to be back again! #SD3 coming January 24th 2020!❤"Shraddha Kapoor is now back with another dance-drama and that too after four long years.

The actress, who has a massive following across the quarters has been extremely passionate about Street Dancer and she is giving all her energy to ace her moves. Bollywood's most relatable actress has been keeping her fans updated with her trail of posts on social media and has been prepping and practising so that she can give her fans the best, yet again.Shraddha Kapoor is not only a good actress, but is also a great dancer and a talented singer.

Her roles in Aashiqui 2 and her films like ABCD 2 are still a rage and continue to rule over the hearts of the audience. Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts.

Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.Apart from Street Dancer, the actress has been busy prepping for her upcoming action flick Saaho.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman.With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.