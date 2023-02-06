UrduPoint.com

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara All Set To Tie Knot Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:31 PM

Strict security arrangements have been made for the guests arriving there while the couple has requested everyone not to make pictures and videos of their ceremony.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The families and close friends of the couple were pictured arriving at Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth's Nani (grandmother) was among them and she happily interacted with media as she stepped outside the airport and extended good wishes for the couple.

"Bahut khushi hai, bahut bahut badhaai (I'm very happy.

Congratulations) she said, introducing herself to the media, "I am Sidharth's Nani.

" When asked what she'll gift the soon-to-be-married couple, she replied, "Abhi malum nahi (I don't know).

Several celebs also reached there for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

According to the Indian media, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, with wife Mira Rajput, were seen at Jaisalmer airport.
Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion while the couple has asked the guests and staff at the venue not to make pictures and videos of their wedding ceremony.

