Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release. Also, the film will have a holiday advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12. And with Saaho getting pushed to month end, Jabariya Jodi may also get the advantage of the Independence Day weekend.The film is set up in the backdrop of these forced weddings and explores an unusual romance between Sidharth and Parineeti.

While Sidharth plays Abhay Singh, who helms the gang for groom kidnapping in Bihar, Parineeti will be seen as Babli Yadav, a feisty small-town girl. Although the makers have a humourous approach to the subject, there is no taking away from the fact that a lot of marriages have been a result of this practice.Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R.

Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment.