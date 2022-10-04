UrduPoint.com

Sidhu Moose Wala Case: Suspect Escapes Police Custody

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

Deepak Tinu, the close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, has escaped from the Crime Investigation Agency's custody in Indian Punjab.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) A suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who is said to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is reported to have escaped from the Police’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit’s custody in Indian Punjab.

The latest reports say that Bishnoi’s aide, Deepak Tinu, has escaped while the Punjab police had secured his transit remand from the Tihar jail in Delhi on July 4 in the Moose Wala murder case.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his home in May, triggering a massive probe. The downgrading of his security cover - by the Punjab government - was massively criticised following his killing.

More than 30 accused have been identified so far and key links have been drawn to Bishnoi amid the ever-deepening probe.

Twenty-four arrests have been made so far.

