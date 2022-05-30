(@Abdulla99267510)

The police have also detained five other suspects in the murder of singer and politician Sidhu in Mansa.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Police on Monday took a suspect

Into custody for his role in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The suspect had been hiding among pilgrims who were part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains.

Punjab and Uttarakhand police team jointly launched operation and detained the suspect.

The suspect was shifted to Punjab now. The suspect belonged to Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had claimed responsibility for the singer's killing, sources have said.

According to the police, five more suspects were detained from Uttarakhand and they were being taken to Punjab.

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered when he was driving his SUV in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday.

The singer was shot 30 times with an automatic rifle, said the police.

Earlier, the singer had contested the Punjab elections.

According to Indian media reports, the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. "This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry," Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra was quoted as saying.

He said the name of the singer's manager, Shagunpreet, had figured in the murder of a youth Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Shagunpreet had then fled to Australia.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder appears to be in retaliation to Middukhera's killing, the police chief added.