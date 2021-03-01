Sindh cultural dept to pay tribute to singer Jalal Chandio

(@Aneesah05582539)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Culture department has organized a program to pay tribute to famous Sindhi singer Jalal Chandio here at Hyderabad on Friday (March 05).

According to details, the ceremony will be held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Sindh Museum at about 5 p.m in which tribute will be paid to late Jalal Chandio.

Eminent broadcasters Nasser Mirza, Naz Sahito and Kausar Burriro will present papers on unique singing abilities of late singer who used to sing with "Yaktaro and Chapri" a traditional Sindhi music instruments.

Journalist Nisar Khokhar will moderate the program which will be attended by Director General Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari and other prominent personalities and general public.

A music Mehfil will also be arranged on the occasion in which singers will perform with "Yaktaro and Chapri" to pay homage to late Jalal Chandio.

Taj Mastani, Jigar Jalal, Dilbar Jalal Chandio, Dadlo Solangi, Dilsher Tewno, Sharif Naich and other singers will perform in the program.