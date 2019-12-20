Sindhi Culture Night held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday held Sindhi Cultural Night here at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association (SASCA) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday held Sindhi Cultural Night here at PNCA.

The event was held with the aim at creating cultural harmony and to apprise the young generation about country's diverse culture, it showcased Sindhi music and regional dances by local Sindhi artists at PNCA auditorium.

Attiring traditional costumes of their particular region, folk musicians presented regional melodies to mesmerize the audience as well as highlighted the value of rich cultural heritage of the country.

Official of PNCA while commenting on the importance of such events said that preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and traditional values helped boost the confidence of the younger generation.

To a question, he said that the performers in these shows were contractual employees of PNCA who have received especial trainings in this art.

"These artists were not only trained in Pakistan but they have also been sent abroad by PNCA for different professional trainings including singing and dancing", he added.

He said apart from performing for PNCA these artists were also hired by different public and private organizations such Lok Virsa, educational institutions and other entertainment companies.

The cultural night is part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artistes for their contribution in their field as well as provide quality entertainment to the residents of twin cities by the performance of popular folk artistes.

Folk artistes and musicians have a unique identity in cultural mainstream of the nation and these artistes from various parts of the country are promoted regularly through various programs of PNCA including musical evenings, culture shows and exhibitions and traveling shows.