Singer Agha Ali Confirms Divorce With Actress Hina Altaf
Rumors of separation between Hina Altaf and Agha Ali had been circulating for past two years, but couple had not issued any statements regarding their relationship
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) Pakistani actor and singer Agha Ali on Monday confirmed his divorce from actress Hina Altaf.
The rumors of separation between Hina Altaf and Agha Ali had been circulating for the past two years, but the couple had not issued any statements regarding their relationship.
However, Agha Ali announced the news of his divorce during a podcast hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt, with video clips of the discussion going viral on social media platforms.
At the start of the interview, Ahmed Ali Butt addressed Agha by saying, "Happy divorced man, how are you?" Agha Ali laughed in response and said, "You just knocked someone off their high horse."
Ahmed Ali remarked that it is a personal matter, and both of them are lovely and well-mannered individuals. He added that whatever happened was unfortunate, but life goes on. He praised how well they managed the situation, noting that often in such cases, drama unfolds on social media. He then asked Agha how he was doing.
Agha Ali replied, "Thank God, I'm doing quite well now. Life is tough, but what can you do? I believe that any relationship you enter into voluntarily should be nurtured with your full effort and prayers.
However, if things are not going in the right direction, it’s best to end the relationship."
The actor expressed that the good thing is that they will never lose respect for each other, which is important because often when relationships end, people lose respect for one another, leading to hatred. He mentioned that when relationships end poorly, it breeds resentment.
“I am grateful that our separation will not cause any other child difficulties,” Agha continued, stating that it was indeed a difficult decision he never imagined facing.
He shared that his father passed away when he was five years old, allowing him to understand how a child can struggle without their parents. He expressed gratitude that this was not the case.
He asked everyone to pray for them.
In August of this year, morning show host Madiha Naqvi confirmed the divorce of Hina and Agha on her show, but later retracted her statement.
Agha Ali and Hina Altaf got married in May 2020 during the COVID pandemic, and rumors of their separation began circulating in 2022, which Agha Ali had previously denied.
