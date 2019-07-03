UrduPoint.com
Singer Ali Noor Critically Ill, Might Need Liver Transplant  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Renowned musician Ali Noor from rock band Noori is critically ill with Hepatitis A and needs a liver transplant.

In a statement issued by fellow band member Ali Hamza, he said that fans don’t need to panic and Ali Noor will be back on his feet soon.

He informed that Ali Noor has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A and there is possibility of liver damage but he’s being monitored by the best in the business.

“As for needing a liver donor, the doctors are saying that we do need to have people on standby, but they can only be family members - our local law does not allow outside of family donors,” he said.

“But more than anything, most probably, Inshallah Inshallah we won’t have to go that route. We are already seeing improvement in Ali Noor’s condition,” he said, adding that the singer needs prayers from everyone.

He stressed that there is no need for a blood donor, and the only liver donor if needed be would be a family member.

Hope Ali Noor recovers soon and starts rocking the stage again!

