Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Music composer and singer Ali Noor, who was ill with a fatal disease, is back on his feet.

He made the announcement on social media and thanked his fans for the love and prayers.

”I'm back and better now,” he said.

At the same time, he announced that he is coming up with an interesting project which will make us nostalgic.

“I've been meaning to share something with all of you but due to this sudden incident there were some unforeseen delays. On that note, I'd like to tell you about something interesting coming your way. I've put in my heart and soul into it so stay tuned and prepare yourself for some nostalgia! Cheers.”

Fans and friends were glad to hear from him.

Ali Noor was critically ill with Hepatitis A and initially there were reports that he might need a liver transplant.

In an earlier statement issued by fellow band member and brother Ali Hamza, he said that fans don’t need to panic and Ali Noor will be back on his feet soon.

He informed that Ali Noor has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A and there is possibility of liver damage but he’s being monitored by the best in the business.

He later informed that Ali Noor is recovering.

It is definitely good to see Ali Noor back on feet and in high spirits. Let’s see what he has in store for the Noori fans.