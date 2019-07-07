Singer Ali Noor is recovering

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The need for a liver transplant has been ruled out.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Renowned musician Ali Noor from rock band Noori is said to be recovering and is out of danger.

Brother Hamza Ali informed last night that Ali Noor’s condition has improved to the point that he is out of danger.

He further said that the need for a liver transplant has been ruled out.

“His liver is healing itself. Let’s keep praying for his complete recovery. God has been Kind and Merciful!” he wrote on social media.

Ali Noor is critically ill with Hepatitis A and initially there were reports that he might need a liver transplant.

In an earlier statement issued by fellow band member Ali Hamza, he said that fans don’t need to panic and Ali Noor will be back on his feet soon.

He informed that Ali Noor has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A and there is possibility of liver damage but he’s being monitored by the best in the business.

“As for needing a liver donor, the doctors are saying that we do need to have people on standby, but they can only be family members - our local law does not allow outside of family donors,” he said.

Hope Ali Noor recovers soon and starts rocking the stage again!