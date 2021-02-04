UrduPoint.com
Singer Bilal Saeed Turns Violent, Tortures Woman In Presence Of Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:46 PM

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman in presence of police

The singer has appeared violent for the first time for his fans and friends by kicking a woman and thrashing a man in presence of Dolphin squad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Singer Bilal Saeed went out of control and kicked a woman and trashed a man in presence of Dolphin force.

A video clip showing the singer kicking a woman and thrashing a man in presence of the personnel of Dolphin force went viral.

Some said that the woman who was attacked in the video is said to be his wife but there is no confirmation yet. The reason of the fight is also yet to come. Police personnel tried to calm down the angry singer.

Previously, he came to calm limelight after his shooting pictures at historic Wazir Khan Mosque but he denied the allegations. The people strongly criticized him for his act. Now he has appeared violent for the first time for his fans and friends on social media.

More Stories From Showbiz

