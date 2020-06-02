Singer Mujeeb Alam remembered on 16th death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

He 16th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani play back singer and film artist Mujeeb Alam was observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The 16th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani play back singer and film artist Mujeeb Alam was observed on Tuesday.

Mujeeb Alam was a renowned singer of his era and was a household name, courtesy several hit songs.

He carved a name for himself at a time when the Pakistani film industry was brimming with established legendary musicians such as Mehdi Hasan and Shehki, yet he managed to create his own presence as a singer.

He sang dozens of hit songs in late 1960s and remained popular with cinema viewers. He has almost twelve audio albums to his credit in urdu, Bangla, Punjabi and Pushto languages.

Alam's songs were picturised on Lollywood's leading actors including Nadeem, Muhummad Ali and Waheed Murad. He has many hit songs to his credit, such as `Hum khogaye tere pyar mein', `tum nay wada kiya tha', and many more.

Also, some of his famous songs included, `Main teray ajnabi shehr main', `Main tera shehr chhor jaon ga', `Main khushi se kion na gaoon', `mera dil bhi gaa raha hai', and `Woh naqab rukh ulat kar meray samnay na aain'.

Legendary Playback singer passed away due to heart attack on this day in 2004.