Singer Salim Raza remembered on 36th death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

Famous singer Salim Raza was remembered on his 36th death anniversary on Monday (Nov 25). Salim Raza was born on March 4, 1932 in East Punjab. After partition, he was shifted to Lahore from where he started singing through the plateform of Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Famous singer Salim Raza was remembered on his 36th death anniversary on Monday (Nov 25). Salim Raza was born on March 4, 1932 in East Punjab . After partition, he was shifted to Lahore from where he started singing through the plateform of Radio Pakistan

According to a private news channel, his career started from song in film Naukar. Salim Raza's famous songs are 'Yarroun Mujhe Maaf Rakho, Main Nashay Main Hun, Zindagi Main Ek Pal Bhi Chain Aye Na, Jahan Bharay rashk e chaman, Kahin do dil jo mil jatay, Husan ko Chand Jawani Ko Kanwal Kehty Hain, Ye naaz ye andaaz ye jadu ye nighain, Mere dil ki anjuman main and most popular Naat 'Shah-e-Madina'.