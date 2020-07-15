UrduPoint.com
Singer Salman Ahmad Receives Criticism For Sharing “bad” Picture Of Bilawal Bhutto

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing “bad” picture of Bilawal Bhutto

The singer has made fun of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by sharing “disrespectful” picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and received huge criticism from his fans and followers on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Popular singer Salman Ahmad shared animated “offensive” picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared the “disrespectful” picture of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with a caption: “Dear Diary, jadon geedar di maut aandi aye, o shehr wal nassda aye, [When the death calls to a jackal it runs towards the city].

The fans of the singer as well as the workers and supporters of the singer criticized him for his approach towards a political party head.

Some said that he always sang the poetry of saints and now his such act against Bilawal did not suit him.

The other criticized the singer that it was totally wrong and unreasonable.

Iffat Hassan Rizvi said while addressing the singer that all his life he sang the kalam of saints and this act of his was totally wrong.

Senior journalist Amir Mateen also strongly rejected his tweeted, asking the singer to be ashamed of what he did.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed previously had used offensive language against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, Bilawal never responded ever to such criticism on him.

