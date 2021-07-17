Singers release 'Sufi' song as symbolic gesture for Dr Fouzia

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Famous singers released a Sufi song titled 'prayer' as a symbolic gesture to express their love and positive vibes for Director General (DG) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

Dr Fouzia Saeed was seriously injured in an fatal accident last week during her official visit to Balochistan province.

She was still under treatment at hospital in Federal capital.

In a joint statement, song composer Khurram Latifi and singers Usman Raees, Yawar Bakshi, Sherry Bakshi Bano Rehmat, Mahnoor Altaf, Meher Anjum, Sana Nemat said that "we all are looking forward to Dr Fouzia's speedy recovery".

The song has been composed by musician Khurram Latifi, music by Sherry Bakhshi and narrated by Tauseeq Haider.

The performance was given by National Performing Arts Group and students of PNCA music school while it was shot posted by Zeeshan Ali.

Dr Fouzia's sister Dr Maliha Hussain said its all these prayers that were helping Dr Fouzia to recover so well. She thanked Khurram Latifi, all singers, PNCA Team and Tauseeq Haider for putting this beautiful piece together.

