Singing contest winners get prize money cheques at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony was held on Monday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, in which Executive Director Lahore Arts Council (LAC), Ather Ali Khan, distributed cheques among the winners of singing competition, 'Voice of Alhamra', organized by the LAC.

Ather Ali congratulated all the winners and wished them good luck for their upcoming ventures. He also said that after the success of 'Voice of Alhamra, the LAC was going to hold 'Voice of Punjab', and its details would be made public soon.

He said that the emergence or discovery of new talent in the competition shows that our youth are passionate about music.

Alhamra's platform would continue to inspire young people, he added.

Sumaiyya Gohar got Rs 50,000 prize money cheque as the first position-holder, Nazar Abbas and Ghayas Haider jointly won the second position and got Rs 25,000 each and Ayesha Afzal, who won the third position, received Rs 20,000 along with certificates.

The winners thanked Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Alhamra for organising the competition.