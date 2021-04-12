Heartwarming film "Sister" kept its top place on the Chinese mainland box office chart Sunday with a daily grossing of nearly 44 million yuan (around 6.71 million U.S. dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monda

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Heartwarming film "Sister" kept its top place on the Chinese mainland box office chart Sunday with a daily grossing of nearly 44 million Yuan (around 6.71 million U.S. Dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film, spotlighting sibling relationship, tells the story between a teenage girl and her younger brother after their parents died in a car crash.

Since its debut on April 2, the Chinese film has pocketed nearly 6.6 billion yuan, according to the data.

U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong," the latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse, came second with daily sales of 30.04 million yuan on Sunday.

The animation "Monkey King Reborn" and comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter" took the third and fourth place on the daily box office chart, respectively.

The former ended the day with nearly 8.15 million yuan while the latter garnered 4.02 million yuan.

Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" came in fifth with daily earnings of around 2.41 million yuan.