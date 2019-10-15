S.Korean artists perform at Korean Cultural Festival held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@Aneesah05582539)

Artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea performed at Korean Cultural Festival and enthralled the audience late Monday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea performed at Korean Cultural Festival and enthralled the audience late Monday night.

The festival was arranged by South Korean embassy in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Addressing as the chief guest, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said, "Pakistan and South Korea have strong bilateral diplomatic relationships and cultural ties. We must continue to work hard to promote cooperation and strengthen cultural ties between South Korea and Pakistan in future", she added.

Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung Kyu said that he hoped to see more cultural events exchanges in the days to come.

He said "I wish today's performance would be instrumental in bonding two peoples and enhancing the understanding of each other".

Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea Lee Tae-Geun shared his views about the troupe and performances.

Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts Saman Rai thanked the Embassy of Korea for choosing this venue to entertain the people of twin cities.

Naheed Manzoor, Waqar Ahmed, Director RAC, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Abrar Alam, Director Operation were present on the occasion.

Troupe comprising of 15 artists performed "A feast of Korean Traditional folk songs and Pakistani music for the friendship between Korean and Pakistan,Sin-Beannori, Korean traditional chamber music, Beautiful world, Pannoreum, Film music medley in Korean traditional way, and Carnival".