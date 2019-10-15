UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Artists Perform At Korean Cultural Festival Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:37 PM

S.Korean artists perform at Korean Cultural Festival held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea performed at Korean Cultural Festival and enthralled the audience late Monday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea performed at Korean Cultural Festival and enthralled the audience late Monday night.

The festival was arranged by South Korean embassy in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Addressing as the chief guest, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said, "Pakistan and South Korea have strong bilateral diplomatic relationships and cultural ties. We must continue to work hard to promote cooperation and strengthen cultural ties between South Korea and Pakistan in future", she added.

Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung Kyu said that he hoped to see more cultural events exchanges in the days to come.

He said "I wish today's performance would be instrumental in bonding two peoples and enhancing the understanding of each other".

Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea Lee Tae-Geun shared his views about the troupe and performances.

Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts Saman Rai thanked the Embassy of Korea for choosing this venue to entertain the people of twin cities.

Naheed Manzoor, Waqar Ahmed, Director RAC, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Abrar Alam, Director Operation were present on the occasion.

Troupe comprising of 15 artists performed "A feast of Korean Traditional folk songs and Pakistani music for the friendship between Korean and Pakistan,Sin-Beannori, Korean traditional chamber music, Beautiful world, Pannoreum, Film music medley in Korean traditional way, and Carnival".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Music Punjab Rawalpindi South Korea North Korea Chamber From

Recent Stories

Qatar Backs Turkey's Operation in Syria, Says Offe ..

54 seconds ago

French Sports Minister Urges UEFA to Punish Turkis ..

56 seconds ago

Prime Minister lauds British royal couple for 'pro ..

57 seconds ago

Afghan refugee teachers complete three-month train ..

59 seconds ago

First Inter-Korean Football Match in Pyongyang in ..

7 minutes ago

IMF warns global outlook 'precarious,' no room for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.