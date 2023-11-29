Social media buzz: Strain rumors between Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The numerous Instagram pages dedicated to sharing showbiz news have reported on the rumored divorce between the two public figures, with mentions of the removal of mutual pictures during a particular event serving as the catalyst for the speculation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) The speculations about a potential strain in the marital relationship between Pakistani actress Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal have gained traction, sparking conversations on various social media platforms.

Among the deleted images were previously shared wedding photos, which have now been conspicuously omitted from their respective Instagram accounts.

Furthermore, a closer look at their Instagram profiles reveals that both Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are no longer following each other on the platform, as evidenced by a provided screenshot.

Despite the widespread discussions and comments from critics and fans on social media, neither Sana Javed nor Umair Jaswal has officially addressed or confirmed these speculations.

It's noteworthy that discussions surrounding these rumors have been circulating on social media for the past several days.

To provide context, actress Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in October 2020, attended by close friends and family members.