Sofia Mirza approaches LHC for one-sided stories about her case

The actress has asked the court to direct PEMRA to take action against the TV channel running one-sided news, without taking her view point in her case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Lollywood actress Sofia Mirza on Monday approached the Lahore High Court seeking action against a local private channel for running a story about her without taking her view point.

Justice Shahid Jameel of the LHC took up the case and directed PEMRA to proceed in accordance with the law.during the proceedings, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was told by a PEMRA representative, who was present on Court’s call, that PEMRA does not have the said application in their record.

Justice Shahid Jamil said, "Let me direct the petitioner to approach you within two days time with the Application. The Deputy Director of Legal PEMRA, while answering the Court’s query, submitted that the PEMRA will decide the application of Khusbakht Mirza in one week s time if she approached PEMRA with her complaint.

Then Justice Shahid Jamil addressed the counsel of Khushbakht Mirza and asked him that is he fine with it. To which he replied that they filed the Application in the 7th month, but the PEMRA has not addressed the issue. The judge said to leave the previous Application as it is not available in the record of PEMRA and file the same application afresh with same annexes and PEMRA will decide the matter according to law at the earliest.

Counsel of Khushbakht Mirza further tried to say something upon which the judge said if you are not happy with this suggestion, then he may dismiss the petition.

Counsel of Khushbakht Mirza said: "I am ready to approach PEMRA but meanwhile direct PEMRA to stop airing version of Umar Farooq to which the Judge replied go to PEMRA along with Application and tell them under what law they should stop the channels from airing interviews of a fugitive of the law."

At this stage, Assitant Attorney General assisted the Court in that the Counsel of the Petitioner is misleading the Court about the status of Umar Farooq Zahoor as the warrants against him have already been withdrawn and he is not a fugitive from any Court of law.

Earlier, the actress through her counsel argued that the tv ran one-sided story about her matter and did not bother to take her view point. She had made FIA, PEMRA and PTA as respondents in her plea.

The actress was of the view that one-sided story which damaged her stance and view point on the said matter.

She said they approached PEMRA to take action but they did not bother to take any action. The News Channels, she said, ran news which was totally one sided.

The actress has been fighting legal battle against her ex-husband over the issue of custoy of her children.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel, Justice Jameel directed PEMRA to proceed in accordance with the law and disposed of the petition.